Coronavirus latest update: India reports 50,129 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 78,64,811 - Here is state-wise data

With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 78.64 lakh on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 78,64,811 and the death toll to 1,18,534, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 578 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data on Sunday showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent. The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. There are 6,68,154 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.50 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested up to October 24, with 11,40,905 samples tested on Saturday.

With 1,40,702 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,55,107 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,152 have died so far.

The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The top four states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44 per cent active caseload of the country is contributed by them, said the Ministry of Health.