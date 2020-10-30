Coronavirus latest update: India reports 48,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 80.88 lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 50,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 81 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

With 48,648 new cases, India's total cases surged to 80,88,851. While with 563 new deaths reported, the death toll had mounted to 1,21,090, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.50 per cent. There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total cured cases are 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 29. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the virus with 5,902 new COVID-19 cases, 7,883 recoveries and 156 deaths reported on Thursday. The COVID-19 tally of the state rose to 16,66,668, with 14,94,809 recoveries and 43,710 deaths while the active cases are at 1,28,149.