Coronavirus latest update: India reports 48,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 80.88 lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 50,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 81 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
With 48,648 new cases, India's total cases surged to 80,88,851. While with 563 new deaths reported, the death toll had mounted to 1,21,090, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.50 per cent. There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total cured cases are 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 29. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the virus with 5,902 new COVID-19 cases, 7,883 recoveries and 156 deaths reported on Thursday. The COVID-19 tally of the state rose to 16,66,668, with 14,94,809 recoveries and 43,710 deaths while the active cases are at 1,28,149.
India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday, 18 days after it had gone past 70 lakh. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said nearly 11 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted daily on an average in the last six weeks as the total tests crossed 10.65 crore adding that 15 lakh tests can now be done per day.
"With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crores (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks," the ministry stated. It said that India continues to maintain the declining trend of active cases with a surge in the number of recovered cases.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 192 (Total cases), 59 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 26,268 (Total cases), 6659 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 2008 (Total cases), 37 (Deaths)
Assam: 11,138 (Total cases), 923 (Deaths)
Bihar: 8058 (Total cases), 1076 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 665 (Total cases), 225 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 22,331 (Total cases), 1989 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 49 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 30,952 (Total cases), 6423 (Deaths)
Goa: 2436 (Total cases), 597 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 13,232 (Total cases), 3705 (Deaths)
Haryana: 11,391 (Total cases), 1766 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 2768 (Total cases), 306 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 6928 (Total cases), 1466 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 5294 (Total cases), 883 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 64,499 (Total cases), 11,091 (Deaths)
Kerala: 91,889 (Total cases), 1429 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 627 (Total cases), 74 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 9689 (Total cases), 2929 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 1,28,149 (Total cases), 43,710 (Deaths)
Manipur: 4308 (Total cases), 160 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 1326 (Total cases), 87 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 435 (Total cases), 1 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1763 (Total cases), 35 (Deaths)
Odisha: 13,764 (Total cases), 1297 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 3720 (Total cases), 592 (Deaths)
Punjab: 4266 (Total cases), 4168 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 15,554 (Total cases), 1888 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 268 (Total cases), 67 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 24,886 (Total cases), 11,053 (Deaths)
Telangana: 18,456 (Total cases), 1330 (Deaths)
Tripura: 1580 (Total cases), 346 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 3545 (Total cases), 1009 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 24,858 (Total cases), 6983 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 37,094 (Total cases), 6725 (Deaths)
