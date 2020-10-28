Coronavirus latest update: India reports 43,893 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 79,90,322 - Here is state-wise data

With 43,893 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,90,322, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

While the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,20,010 with 508 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 72,59,509 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.85 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent. The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has remained below 7 lakh for six days in a row. There are 6,10,803 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 7.64 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, the 30-lakh mark on August 23 and 40 lakh cases on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh cases on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested up to October 27 with 10,66,786 samples being tested on Tuesday.