Coronavirus latest update: India reports 38,310 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 82.67 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally reached 82,67,623 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 1,23,097 with 490 new fatalities, the data showed. A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 5,41,405 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up to November 2 with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.

