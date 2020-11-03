Coronavirus latest update: India reports 38,310 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 82.67 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally reached 82,67,623 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The death toll climbed to 1,23,097 with 490 new fatalities, the data showed. A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 5,41,405 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up to November 2 with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.
The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs.
The ministry said that the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times in a span of just two months. On September 3, the percentage active cases were 21.16 per cent, it said. At present, the national recovery rate is 91.68 per cent. The health ministry said that 10 States and Union Territories account for 82 per cent of fatalities in the past 24 hours.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 160 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 22,538 (Total cases), 6719 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 1722 (Total cases), 38 (Deaths)
Assam: 8481 (Total cases), 932 (Deaths)
Bihar: 6594 (Total cases), 1101 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 593 (Total cases), 227 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 21,914 (Total cases), 2208 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 34 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 33,308 (Total cases), 6604 (Deaths)
Goa: 2215 (Total cases), 616 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,678 (Total cases), 3725 (Deaths)
Haryana: 12,919 (Total cases), 1810 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 2958 (Total cases), 336 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 6080 (Total cases), 1490 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 5119 (Total cases), 886 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 44,824 (Total cases), 11,221 (Deaths)
Kerala: 86,792 (Total cases), 1533 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 610 (Total cases), 76 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 8298 (Total cases), 2965 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 1,19,352 (Total cases), 44,128 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3568 (Total cases), 180 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 1009 (Total cases), 90 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 444 (Total cases), 1 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1365 (Total cases), 42 (Deaths)
Odisha: 12,783 (Total cases), 1340 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 2756 (Total cases), 595 (Deaths)
Punjab: 4183 (Total cases), 4227 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 15,889 (Total cases), 1926 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 239 (Total cases), 73 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 19,504 (Total cases), 11,183 (Deaths)
Telangana: 17,742 (Total cases), 1351 (Deaths)
Tripura: 1321 (Total cases), 350 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 3802 (Total cases), 1029 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 23,035 (Total cases), 7076 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 36,576 (Total cases), 6957 (Deaths)
