Coronavirus Latest Update: India records spike of 22,752 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 7,42,417

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total count of cases reached 7,42,417 on Wednesday and the death toll has gone up to 20,642. Of the total count of cases, 2,64,944 are active cases and 4,56,831 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.