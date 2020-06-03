Coronavirus is Bengaluru: List of all containment zones in Karnataka's capital city

Karnataka recorded 388 new cases on Tuesday, which is the highest increase in the number of coronavirus cases reported in one day in the state. The total number of active cases in the city is 2,339. No new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the state, hence the death toll still stands at 52.

State capital, Bengaluru saw 12 new cases being reported in Bengaluru Urban and three new cases in Bengaluru Rural.