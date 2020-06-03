India

Coronavirus is Bengaluru: List of all containment zones in Karnataka's capital city

By FPJ Web Desk

15 new cases were reported in the city on Tuesday while the state saw the highest number of cases recorded in one day

Karnataka recorded 388 new cases on Tuesday, which is the highest increase in the number of coronavirus cases reported in one day in the state. The total number of active cases in the city is 2,339. No new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the state, hence the death toll still stands at 52.

State capital, Bengaluru saw 12 new cases being reported in Bengaluru Urban and three new cases in Bengaluru Rural.

Here is the list of the BBMP containment zones and their ward names provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as of 1 June.

  1. West- Padarayanapura

  2. Bommanahalli- Hongasandra

  3. Bommanahalli- Beguru

  4. South- BTM Layout

  5. East- Shivajinagar

  6. West- Malleshwaram

  7. East- HBR Layout

  8. R R Nagar- Herohalli

  9. Bommanahalli- Mangammanapalya

  10. Mahadevapura- Hoodi

  11. East- Nagavara

  12. R R Nagar- Jnanabharatinagar

  13. West- Jagajeevanram Nagar

  14. South- Lakkasandra

  15. Yelahanka- Thanisandra

  16. East- Agaram

  17. Bommanahalli- Puttenahalli

  18. West- Marappanapalya

  19. East- SK Garden

  20. Mahadevapura- Hagaduru

  21. Mahadevapura- Varthur

  22. Mahadevapura- Ramamurthy Nagar

  23. West- Agrahara Dasarahalli

  24. Mahadevapura- Marathalli

  25. South- Siddapura

  26. South- Hosahalli

  27. Bommanahalli- Bommanahalli

  28. Mahadevapura- Domlur

  29. Bommanahalli- HSR Layout

  30. Mahadevapura- Kadugodi

  31. West- Chalradipalya

  32. Dasarahalli- Chokkasandra

  33. East- Jaymahal

  34. Yelahanka- Kempegowda

