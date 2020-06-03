Coronavirus is Bengaluru: List of all containment zones in Karnataka's capital city

Karnataka recorded 388 new cases on Tuesday, which is the highest increase in the number of coronavirus cases reported in one day in the state. The total number of active cases in the city is 2,339. No new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the state, hence the death toll still stands at 52.
State capital, Bengaluru saw 12 new cases being reported in Bengaluru Urban and three new cases in Bengaluru Rural.
Here is the list of the BBMP containment zones and their ward names provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as of 1 June.
West- Padarayanapura
Bommanahalli- Hongasandra
Bommanahalli- Beguru
South- BTM Layout
East- Shivajinagar
West- Malleshwaram
East- HBR Layout
R R Nagar- Herohalli
Bommanahalli- Mangammanapalya
Mahadevapura- Hoodi
East- Nagavara
R R Nagar- Jnanabharatinagar
West- Jagajeevanram Nagar
South- Lakkasandra
Yelahanka- Thanisandra
East- Agaram
Bommanahalli- Puttenahalli
West- Marappanapalya
East- SK Garden
Mahadevapura- Hagaduru
Mahadevapura- Varthur
Mahadevapura- Ramamurthy Nagar
West- Agrahara Dasarahalli
Mahadevapura- Marathalli
South- Siddapura
South- Hosahalli
Bommanahalli- Bommanahalli
Mahadevapura- Domlur
Bommanahalli- HSR Layout
Mahadevapura- Kadugodi
West- Chalradipalya
Dasarahalli- Chokkasandra
East- Jaymahal
Yelahanka- Kempegowda
