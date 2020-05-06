Coronavirus in West Bengal: Total number of containment zones in the state rises to 555

On Wednesday, West Bengal increased its total number of containment zones, from 516 to 555.

Of these, 334 zones are in Kolkata, followed by 85 in the North 24 Parganas district and 76 in Howrah. South 24 Parganas has 22 containment zones, while Hoogly has 18 and East Midnapore has seven.

West Midnapore on the other hand has five containment zones, while Japaiguri has four and both East Burdwan and Darjeeling has two zones.

Kalimpong and Nadia each has one containment zone.

The news update was also tweeted by Zee News journalist Pooja Mehta.