Coronavirus in West Bengal: Total number of containment zones in the state rises to 555

On Wednesday, West Bengal increased its total number of containment zones, from 516 to 555.
Of these, 334 zones are in Kolkata, followed by 85 in the North 24 Parganas district and 76 in Howrah. South 24 Parganas has 22 containment zones, while Hoogly has 18 and East Midnapore has seven.
West Midnapore on the other hand has five containment zones, while Japaiguri has four and both East Burdwan and Darjeeling has two zones.
Kalimpong and Nadia each has one containment zone.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ministry of Home Affairs Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha pointing out that West Bengal at present had a very high rate of mortality, especially in comparison to other states.
"Response to COVID-19 in West Bengal is characterized by very low rate of testing in proportion to population and very high rate of mortality of 13.2% by far highest of any state," he had written.
Calling the current situation a "reflection of poor surveillance, detection and testing", Bhalla also urged the state to "increase random testing in crowded clusters".
"Lockdown violations noted in Kolkata and Howrah by specific groups in specific localities with media reports of 'Corona warriors' including police being attacked. This necessitates stricter enforcement of lockdown," he had added in the letter.
As per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday evening, West Bengal has so far recorded 1344 positive cases. Of these, 364 people have been 'cured' and discharged, while 140 have died.
