Coronavirus in West Bengal: TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 claimed its first lawmaker in West Bengal as TMC MLA Tamonosh Ghosh dies due to COVID-19 according to sources. Ghosh had tested positive for COVID-19 in May and died in hospital on Tuesday.
The 60-year-old MLA won from South 24 Parganas district’s Falta constituency 3 times and was the TMC treasurer since 1998. Ghosh was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s loyalist after serving the party for 35 years since it’s year of inception.
Mamata offered her condolences on the MLA’s demise saying Ghosh has left a void which is difficult to fill. “He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers,” read Mamata’s tweet who also mentioned that Ghosh contributed much through his social work.
Ghosh is said to have had considerable pre-complications reportedly of the heart and kidney which were amplified after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose had also tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was kept in home quarantine as he was asymptomatic. Bose tested positive after his domestic help was COVID-19 positive followed by his wife too.
