Coronavirus in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt announces new lockdown dates

Keeping in mind the occasions of Bakri Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Independence day and Ganesh Chaturthi, the dates of complete lockdown are on August 2, 5,16,17, 23, 24, 29 and 31.

"This Saturday there is Eid so no complete lockdown. But I appeal to people to celebrate at home as they cannot assemble outside.You saw that even on July 21 we had a virtual rally (shahid diwas rally)," said Mamata Banerjee.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has also appealed to people to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing and sanitization measures in light of the pandemic.

The extension of the lockdown to August 31 also means that schools and colleges will remain closed until then. However Mamata did mention that the target is to reopen educational institutions on Teacher's Day on 5th September if the situation permits and is looking at a system of classes being conducted on every alternate day.

For now, citizens will have to comply with the weekend spoiler that is a complete lockdown. The state government however seems confident this will help to break the chain of the COVID-19 virus. West Bengal has reported 19,502 active cases and 1,411 deaths as of July 27.