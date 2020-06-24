Coronavirus in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee extends lockdown in containment zones till July 31

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal has extended the lockdown for containment zones for yet another month, with some restrictions.

The current phase of lockdown, which is in effect till June 30, too pertains for the most part to containment zones. The movement of people on the road is at present restricted from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, apart from essential services.

The extension was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, and will be in place till July 31, confirmed The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram.

Further details awaited.