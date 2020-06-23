Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow's Shakti Bhawan closed after an employee tests COVID-19 positive

An employee of Shakti Bhawan, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) headquarters, was found coronavirus positive on Monday.

The Chief Medical Office (CMO), Lucknow has asked the energy department office to shut for the next 48 hours.

The CMO also directed the organisation to conduct sanitisation of the premises and also to do contact tracing of the victim as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre.

Meanwhile, nineteen deaths due to the novel coronavirus and 576 cases of the disease were reported in Uttar Pradesh, raising the death toll to 588 and the case count to 18,893 on Tuesday, a senior state government official said.

"There are 6,189 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 12,116 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. This is 64.13 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state," Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Antigen tests will be started in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and six districts of Meerut division," Prasad said.

He urged the people to increase their immunity.

"If your immune system is good, then the infection cannot do any harm to you. Even if you get infected, you will recover and become healthy. To boost the immunity, one can consume neem leaves, take 'kadha' made of ginger, black pepper and tulsi, giloy juice, hot water. yoga and pranayaam also help improve immunity," he said.

The official said people aged above 60 accounted for six per cent of the total COVID-19 cases. But there has been an increase in the figure as the current statistics put it at 6.74 per cent, he said.