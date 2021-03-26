Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: After senior doctors, two health workers test positive after taking both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Lucknow: After two senior doctors, two health workers have now tested positive for coronavirus after taking both doses of Covid-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh.
Significantly, both the cases were reported from a Community Health Centre at Chata in Agra district where they were working as health workers. Aged 51 and 41 years, both were given first dose of vaccination in January and second in February.
On Wednesday, they complained of fever and symptoms akin to coronavirus. They were advised to take the RT PCR test. Reports of both confirmed them carrying Covid-19 infection. They have been quarantined at their home.
The CHC is now tracing all those who had come in contact with both health workers. The news of them testing positive spread like wildfire in the district and many more health workers, who had taken both doses, insisted on RT PCR tests. However, doctors advised them not to create panic.
Earlier, an Emergency Medical Officer of the Civil Hospital Dr Neeraj Mishra tested positive on Monday after taking both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The SGPGI DirectorR.K. Dhiman and his wife were the next who fell prey to the vaccine failing to develop antibodies. They had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine shots.
To make the matter worse with regard to the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine in Uttar Pradesh, two persons died within two days of taking the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine allegedly due to complications in Mirzapur and Kannauj districts.
The State Health department has deputed a special team to investigate such cases by conducting more tests to ascertain reasons for deaths and vaccine failure.
“We are monitoring these cases closely to document these cases for further studies by experts. If needed, we may request the Union Health ministry to send from Pune if more such cases were reported,” said a senior health department official.
