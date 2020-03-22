Coronavirus in UP: Entry curbs in Ayodhya

Lucknow: After pan-India outrage over preparations of Ayodhya Mela, March25-April2 despite coronavirus concerns, the Yogi Adityanath decided to ban the gathering of people for Ram Navami Mela in Ayodhya up to April 2 for which more than 10 lakhs devotees were expected to converge.

“No outsider will be allowed to enter Ayodhya dham up to 2 April. If anyone still comes down, they will be forced to go back to their home,” says the notification issued by the Ayodhya administration on 21 March.

Even Saryu snan in group has been banned till Ram Navami.

Pilgrims start gathering in Ayodhya from the day1 of the new year (Chaitra Navratra) as per Hindu calendar and stay here up for nine days (up to Ram Navami).

The nine-day mela, which involves taking a dip in Saryu river and then taking darshan at various temples, is being here form time immortal.

According to seers, this will be the first time that devotees will not be allowed to take part in the traditional Ram Navami Mela. The administration will barricade all entry points of Ayodhya and devotees will be stopped on borders and sent back, officials say.

The administration has also instructed owners and managers of hotels and dharamshalas to not entertain any guests and cancel any advance bookings for the period.