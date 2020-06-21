Coronavirus in UP: 57 minor girls test positive at shelter home

Lucknow: As many as 57 minor girls living at a government-run shelter in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have been found to have caught coronavirus infection, prompting the authorities to press the panic button.

The shelter home has been sealed by the authorities for sanitization. It was not clear immediately how many girls and staff members are yet to be tested.

What bothers the health department more is that two of the covid positive minors are in advanced stage of pregnancy, while one girl suffers from HIV and one from Hepatitis C as well.

The officials denied any foul play. “Both the girls were lodged here under the provisions of POCSO Act. They had been violated before coming to the shelter home,” an official from the child rights committee said.The two expecting girls have been shifted to a maternity ward and would be provided additional care.