Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Full list of containment zones in Chennai issued by Greater Chennai Corporation as of June 2

As many as 1,112 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, said the state health department.

"With 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state stands at 23,495, including 10,138 active cases. Today, 11 people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 184," read an official statement issued by the health department.

A total of 13,170 people have recovered so far, out of which 413 have been discharged on Monday.

"Till now, 5,03,339 samples have been taken and sent for testing. COVID-19 testing is done in 43 government and 29 private labs all over Tamil Nadu. 23,495 persons have tested positive till date. 4,79,208 samples were tested negative. Testing of 636 samples are under process. 23,093 samples are repeat samples. 13,170 COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged following treatment till today. Hence, 10,138 active cases are under treatment as on today," said the department.

Here's a zone wise list of positive cases in Chennai:

ZONE 01 Thiruvottiyur - 534 cases

ZONE 02 Manali -222 cases

ZONE 03 Madhavaram - 378 cases

ZONE 04 Tondiarpet - 1,839 cases

ZONE 05 Royapuram - 2,935 cases

ZONE 06 Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar - 1.651 cases

ZONE 07 Ambattur - 587 cases

ZONE 08 Anna Nagar - 1,341 cases

ZONE 09 Teynampet - 1,770 cases

ZONE 10 Kodambakkam- 1,867 cases

ZONE 11 Valasaravakkam -890 cases

ZONE 12 Alandur -229 cases

ZONE 13 Adyar- 883 cases

ZONE 14 Perungudi - 263 cases

ZONE 15 Sholinganallur - 262

Cases cross notified to other district- 119

Total confirmed cases in Chennai as of 8 am on June 2 is 1,5770 .

Here is the full list of containment zones issued by Greater Chennai Corporation: