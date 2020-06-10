Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies of COVID-19 on his birthday

As per the report in ToI DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died because of COVID-19 in Chennai today. The 62-year-old legislator was admitted at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre in the city on 2nd June after testing positive for coronavirus.
It was Anbazhagan's 62nd birthday today.
DMK President MK Stalin tweeted about the death of the leader in which he said, "The thunder and the lightning went down!"
Check out his Tweet here:
J Anbazhagan was the MLA from The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. According to the hospital, his condition started deteriorating by Monday evening.
He was 3 A three-time MLA. Anbazhagan was elected to the assembly in 2001, 2011 and 2016. He was elected from T Nagar constituency in Chennai in 2001 but moved to Chepauk in 2011 after he lost in 2006.
He was quite active in the relief work during the pandemic and is said to have contracted the virus while distributing COVID-19 relief measures under the ‘Ondrinaivom Va’ initiative of the DMK.
Tamil Nadu's CM Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled his death in a tweet.
Anbazhagan was one of Stalin's loyalists. He graduated from the DB Jain College, Madras University in 1980. He was also a well-known film producer and distributor. The leader is survived by his wife and two children.
