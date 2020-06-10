Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies of COVID-19 on his birthday

As per the report in ToI DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died because of COVID-19 in Chennai today. The 62-year-old legislator was admitted at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre in the city on 2nd June after testing positive for coronavirus.

It was Anbazhagan's 62nd birthday today.

DMK President MK Stalin tweeted about the death of the leader in which he said, "The thunder and the lightning went down!"

Check out his Tweet here: