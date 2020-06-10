Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Bengaluru Urban reports 42 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday; 8 returnees from other states

Bengaluru: In an alarming situation, Bengaluru Urban on Wednesday reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, making it the worst affected district in the state. But in a big relief, the state recorded only 120 fresh cases, the lowest daily addition of new cases since May 29.

Out of the 42 cases reported from Bengaluru, 22 are patients with Influenza-Like Illness with no known source of infection. That is a worrying sign. Eight patients returned to the city from other states including Maharashtra, Haryana and Tamil Nadu while one passenger who returned from Kuwait also tested positive.

Yadgir in Hyderabad-Karnataka region reported the second highest number of cases for the day with 27 positive cases.

Among the 120 new patients who tested positive on Wednesday, 68 were interstate travellers, while three were international travellers. Among the 68 interstate travellers, 65 were returnees from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Department on Wednesday said that it would continue testing deceased patients, who suffered from Influenza-Like Illnesses or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), for the novel coronavirus.

This development comes a day after the clause pertaining to tests on deceased patients with a history of ILI and SARI was done away with by the state government. However, the Health Department restored the clause on directions from the government of India.