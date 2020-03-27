Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Number of COVID-19 positive cases reaches 46, three more positive

The highest number of 21 positives is in Bhilwara. 24 lakh persons have been screened in Bhilwara by the 1950 teams working in rural areas and 332 teams working in urban areas. The borders of the district continue to be sealed.

Positives found in other districts are: Jaipur 9, Jhunjhunu 6, Jodhpur 6, Pratapgarh 2, Sikar 1 and Pali 1. The government is more alert about Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu and Pratapgarh.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with BJP leaders to appraise them about the steps being taken by the government and seek their suggestions. Tweeting about the meeting Gehlot said, “BJP President Satish Poonia ji and Leader of Opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria ji met here at residence to discuss the crisis of coronavirus and lockdown. We deliberated over measures taken so far in order to contain spread of infection. They gave their valuable suggestions. Everyone should come together to win this fight against corona.”

To meet the increasing requirement of sanitizers a Hyderabad based company has utilized the services of the inmates of Jaipur Open Jail for its manufacture. The inmates are producing almost 4000 litres of the product daily. This will then be distributed to hospitals and social organisations assisting. For this they are being paid Rs 300 per day.