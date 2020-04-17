Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Five cops injured in attack in Kasai Mohalla area in Tonk during curfew, hospitalised

Five policemen were injured when they were attacked in the Muslim-dominated Kasai Mohalla area of Tonk on Friday morning. The police team was on a patrol in the areas where curfew has been imposed. Three of the policemen have been admitted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Two of them have head injuries. Those injured are Rajendra, Rajaram, Rajesh, Bhagchand and Asharam.

As per the police, the attack took place in a planned manner. A mob surrounded the police party when it was patrolling the area. They surrounded them from all sides and attacked. The policeman ran from the area to save their lives. Luckily, there was another patrol party in the nearby area that moved in to help the party that was attacked.