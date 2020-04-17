Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Five cops injured in attack in Kasai Mohalla area in Tonk during curfew, hospitalised

Five policemen were injured when they were attacked in the Muslim-dominated Kasai Mohalla area of Tonk on Friday morning. The police team was on a patrol in the areas where curfew has been imposed. Three of the policemen have been admitted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Two of them have head injuries. Those injured are Rajendra, Rajaram, Rajesh, Bhagchand and Asharam.
As per the police, the attack took place in a planned manner. A mob surrounded the police party when it was patrolling the area. They surrounded them from all sides and attacked. The policeman ran from the area to save their lives. Luckily, there was another patrol party in the nearby area that moved in to help the party that was attacked.
According to Vipin Sharma, Ad SP Tonk, “The staff of Kotwali Police Station was on patrol to ensure that curfew is strictly enforced. There was movement of people in the area. They reached Kasai Mohalla in Panch Batti area where they were attacked. Three of them Ramraj, Rajebdra and Bhagchand are hospitalized with injuries. We have rounded up several people. Further action will be taken soon.”
The incident has increased tension among the officials of various departments who are working in the corona-affected areas of Tonk as this is the second planned attack on persons on duty. Five women health workers were molested and attacked in Tonk when they were conducting doo- to-door survey.
Tonk has reported 77 cases so far with six of them this morning.
The Tonk incident comes a day after CM Ashok Gehlot dodged an FPJ question asking about the whereabouts of the Tablighi Jamaat who had returned to the state.
