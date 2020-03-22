Coronavirus in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot reviews state preparedness, asks Army BSF to be on standby

The first day of lockout in Rajasthan coincided with the Janta Curfew and cities across the state bore a deserted look as people stayed indoors. There was heavy deployment of police and they ensured that the people stayed home. 29 persons were arrested across the state for spreading fake information on social media and for violating section 144.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the Corona situation and held a video conference meeting with all district collectors. He told them to ensure that people do not face shortage of food. He told them to insure that the supply chain of essential food items continues unhampered. Gehlot also directed them to enforce Section 144 to keep people safe. He also asked them to identify hospitals, hostels and other places that could be used as isolation units in case of need.

Police has been told that trucks carrying food and other essential products should not be stopped from entering the state.

One more positive was found in Jodhpur. The person had returned from Turkey and was living in the Shastri Nagar area of Jaipur. The patient has been sent for treatment and family has been sent under observation. The entire neighbourhood is also being screened.

CM also met senior officials of the Army, BSP, CISF, CRPF, Para Military forces and Central agencies and asked them to be on standby in case of need. He told them that while the situation was under control at present, their help would be sought in case of need arising.

Look at the following pictures of Rajasthan's lockdown on Day 1.