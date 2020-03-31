Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Bhilwara under curfew, shutdown from April 3

Jaipur: Bhilwara, the district worst affected by coronavirus, will be under a strict curfew and shutdown from April 3-13. The city has been under a curfew ever since doctors and other staff at a private city hospital along with patients they came in contact with tested positive. In total, 26 persons have tested positive in Bhilwara and two died. All passes, including media, will be suspended during this period.

According to Bhilwara District Collector Rajendra Prasad Bhatt, “The first phase of survey is over and we have been very successful. The number of cases is not increasing. Of the 26 people positive in Bhilwara, 8 are now positive. All need to stay in discipline to win this war against COVID-19.”

He said barricading has been done and police has been given clear directions to take strict action against people coming out without a medical emergency or threat to life. A timetable has been drawn to supply food and other essentials to colonies on a rotational basis.

“People can take what they require from the vans that we will be sending out. But they need to observe social distancing. If they do not follow social distancing, then the van will leave and they will get supplies only when it comes the next time according to the timetable,” he said.

Bhatt said that a control room would be functional round the clock. A list of daily wagers has been compiled and they will get food at home. Dry rations will be distributed in “kachchi basti” areas.