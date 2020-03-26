Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 1st corona death in Bhilwara, lockdown enforced better on Day 3

Bhilwara: Rajasthan's first Corona death occurred in Bhilwara on Thursday. The 75 year old patient Narayan Singh was suffering from diabetes and kidney disorders and was in coma. He had been admitted to the hospital for treatment where he came in contact with doctors who have been tested positive. He was found during contact tracing. His death is the first corona positive patient in Rajasthan. But according to Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, he had multiple medical problems and was brain dead and in coma due to kidney failure before he tested positive.
Two more persons, a 45 yr male from Jaipur and a 35 yr male from Jhunjhunu have tested positive on Thursday. Both have travel history to Middle East. This takes the total tally of positive persons in the state to 40. Extensive contact tracing has been started in both the places. Areas where they have been living have been cordoned off.
Lockdown seemed better enforced on the third as people largely stayed home. While there was crowding at a few places to buy vegetables, but on the whole the situation was more in control. To keep people home, the government has permitted fruit and vegetable vendors to go to colonies to sell their wares. Police and administrative officials also engaged in distribution of food to the homeless.
The government has released emergency fund to district collectors to use as an emergency fund. Rs 1 crore was released for Jaipur, Rs 75 lakh at divisional headquarters and Rs 50 lakh for other districts.
