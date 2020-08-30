Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,968 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 92,839; death toll reaches 2,232

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,968 in the last 24 hours to 92,839 on Saturday.
With 46 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,232, he said.
A total of 1,657 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 15,423 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 75,184 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 7,047 tests conducted on Saturday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,40,046, Mohol said.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 4,070 new coronavirus cases since previous evening which took its case count to 1,64,525, a health official said on Saturday.
The death toll in the district reached 4,010 with 73 patients succumbing to the viral infection, he said.
Of 4,070 new cases, 1,968 were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 92,839 cases so far. At the same time, 1,657 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the city, the official said.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad area recorded 1,144 new cases with its total count reaching 47,660.