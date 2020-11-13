Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 279, PCMC records 172 cases

Pune reported 279 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,64,115 on Thursday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,368 with 8 new fatalities. A total of 360 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,522. As of now, 1,55,225 people were discharged/ recovered. On Thursday, 2,549 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,63,948.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 172 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 12, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,283. With 7 deaths reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,559.