Coronavirus in New Delhi: Here's the list of 24x7 helpline numbers at govt-run hospitals issued by Kejriwal

After noticing that some needy patients visiting various state run hospitals in Delhi, for admission/treatment of different diseases are facing difficulty in admission, Delhi Government ordered that a 24X7 HELPDESK shall be set up at each hospital.
The order was passed in exercise of powers conferred by the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The decision was taken to ensure smooth and hassle-free admission to the needy patients in hospitals.
Here's the list of 24x7 helpline numbers at govt-run hospitals:
Here are the rules specified by the Delhi Government:
Help Desk shall function in two shifts of 12 hours each and consist of two officers/officials of Govt. of NCT of Delhi and one constable during night duty hours.
The hospitals concerned shall provide suitable space and required sitting arrangements for the officers deployed by Govt. of NCT of Delhi at the help-desk.
The Hospital Administration concerned shall extend all co-operation to the officers/officials deployed at Helpdesk. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area, in which the hospital is located, will be responsible for monitoring/ supervision of the overall functioning of the Helpdesks so established.
The area SDM shall also ensure that a constable is deployed with the officers/officials of Govt. of NCT of Delhi at the help desk in night duty hours.
In event of any problems faced by the officers/officials deployed on Help-Desk duty at various Hospitals, they shall report the same immediately to the area SDM.
