Coronavirus in MP: Total deaths 27 which is 11.4 percent of positive patients

Indore: Four more people including a doctor succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 on Friday with which the total number of deaths in city reached to 27. This is the second death of a doctor in two days due to COVID-19 in Indore. With this death, the percentage of death of positive patients reached to 11.4 percent as the total number of positive patient reached to 235.

Those succumbed to the disease include 52-year-old male of Satyadev Nagar, 65-year-old male of Mohammed Nasir , 70-year-old Abdul Jabbar and a 62-year-old male, doctor by profession, of Bramhbagh Colony.According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, the 62-year-male of Bramhabagh Colony was AYUSH practitioner. “He was retired AYUSH officer and was treating patients at his own clinic near his house. He was not having any contact or travel history and it might be possible that he had got infected through any of his patient,” Dr Jadia said.