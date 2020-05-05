Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC allows stationery, photocopy shops to open

Amid the complete lockdown imposed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), photocopy centers and stationery shops in the twin-city have been allowed to operate between 9 am to 9 pm till 8, May.
Municipal commissioner- C.K.Dange issued the orders on Tuesday. The decision was taken in view of the inconvenience faced by migrant workers and other stranded people who have to file online/offline applications supported by documents including medical certificates to obtain travel permissions for their homebound journey.
Exams for IIT-JEE and NEET are also scheduled to be held in July. To prevent virus spread, the MBMC has given another five-day extension to the complete lockdown as the rigid containment exercise will continue till midnight of 8, May.
While groceries, supermarkets, chicken-mutton shops, vegetable, fish, and fruit markets will continue to remain closed, medical stores can operate from 9 am to 9 pm. Apart from hospitals and clinics, medical stores having licenses for 24-hour operation will continue to remain open as usual but in strict compliance with social distancing norms.
A six-hour extension has been given for home delivery of essentials which is now allowed between 9 am to 11 pm. Milk booths can remain open from 7 am to 11 am. With 10 more people testing positive for the virus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has climbed to 181.
