Coronavirus in Maharashtra: How Gadchiroli managed to stay COVID-19 free even as Maharashtra's cases continued to rise

"If at all any (positive) case comes here, it will come from outside the district now. So, we are strictly monitoring the labourers who are entering the district limits.

We are being extra careful of people coming from non- containment zones of places which have reported more cases, Gadchiroli Collector Deepak Singla told PTI over phone.

Singla said nearly 18,000 workers have entered the territory of Gadchiroli from neighbouring districts like Nagpur and Chandrapur and states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh since May 1.

These people were allowed to enter the district only if they possessed medical certificates as per norms and were kept under institutional quarantine according to the guidelines, he said, adding that the workers are not allowed to enter their native villages directly.

"We have formed gram samitis (committees) of sarpanch, talathi (revenue officer), gram sevaks locally to keep a watch and people coming from outside are being quarantined at schools for a 14-day period, Singla said.

Nearly 2,500 migrant workers have been sent to their native states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and other districts in Maharashtra from Gadchiroli till now, he said.