Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 8,818 new cases, total cases in the state reaches 2,19,926

Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded another day of spike in new Covid-19 cases with figures touching an all-time high of 8,818 Saturday. On Friday 7,908 people had tested positive.

With today’s figures, the active cases are 81,276 and total case load to 2,19,926. The state also recorded 114 COVID-related deaths, taking the toll to 3,831.

Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases today too with 3,495 testing positive, taking the total to 87,680, followed by Ballari with 759 and Mysuru 635.

While in Bengaluru 35 patients succumbed to the virus, it was 6 in Ballari and 10 in Mysuru.

One reason why Karnataka is recording a high number of new COVID cases on a day-to-day basis is that the state has ramped up testing.