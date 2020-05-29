Coronavirus in Karnataka: State shows steep rise in number of COVID-19 cases with 248 patients on Friday

Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded the highest single-day rise in the number of Covid-19 cases on Friday with the addition of 248 new patients. Only once had the state crossed the 200 figure – on May 23 with an addition of 216 cases.

The state also reported the death of a 50-year-old Covid-19 patient bringing the tally of fatalities in the state to 48.

Raichur saw the maximum Covid cases at 62, followed by Kalaburagi, 61, and Yadgir 60.

Bengaluru city remains the worst-affected district in the state with 303 total cases, followed by Mandya which has 257. Kalaburagi is the third-worst affected district in the state with 251 cases, while Yadgir has 223 cases.

Maharashtra returnees form bulk of new cases. Among the 248 new cases reported on Friday, 208 were patients with travel history to Maharashtra.

In fact, almost half of Karnataka’s Covid patients are those who returned from neighbouring Maharashtra, according to figures released by the Health Department.