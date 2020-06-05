Coronavirus in Karnataka: State reports highest single day surge with 515 positive cases on Friday; total tally at 4,835

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Friday reported the highest single day surge in cases of COVID-19 with 515 testing positive, taking the total to 4835. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 57.

According to the official health bulletin, 473 (91.8%) of the 515 patients who tested positive on Friday are returnees from Maharashtra.

Udupi continues to see a rise in cases, reporting 204 (39.6%) on Friday. Yadgir reported the second highest number of cases with 74. Vijayapura and Kalaburagi reported 53 and 42 cases respectively.

Udupi has now emerged as the worst affected districts both in terms of active and total cases.

Meanwhile, Karnataka health department has been successful in treating two patients suffering from COVID-19 by using convalescent plasma therapy till date. These are the second and third patients to undergo plasma therapy in the state. The first patient who underwent plasma treatment in Bengaluru had succumbed to his comorbidities on May 14.

Medical Education Department Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet: “Karnataka achieves yet another significant landmark in fight against Covid-19. After KIMS (Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences) Hubballi, BMCRI (Victoria Hospital) becomes the second hospital to successfully treat Corona patients with plasma therapy. Congrats to all doctors & staff of BMC for this success!”