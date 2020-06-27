Coronavirus in Karnataka: Lockdown to be imposed on Sundays from June 5; night curfew timing revised

Amid COVID-19 cases rising each day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday held an emergency meeting with the top officials of the state and it was decided that a statewide lockdown will be imposed on each Sunday starting from July 5. However, essential services will be allowed on Sundays. Also, the night curfew timings were also revised in the state. Now, the night curfew will be from 8 pm to 5 am, reported India Today.

"Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, 2020 until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies. All government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, along with second and fourth Saturdays with effect from July 10," the statement read.

Yediyurappa has also directed the officials to enhance the number of ambulances to carry coronavirus patients and to arrange separate ambulances for carrying mortal remains of patients who die due to COVID-19.

Moreover, Karnataka Medical Education Minister S Sudhakar on Saturday said arrangements will be made to have 10,000 beds in government and private hospitals by Monday evening and multi-storey residential apartment complexes will also be used to treat infected patients.

"By Monday evening, we will have a definite information about the number of beds available in the government and private hospitals. Efforts are afoot to arrange 10,000 beds to treat coronavirus patients by Monday evening," Sudhakar said in a statement on Saturday after video conferencing with the health department officials.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 11,005 COVID-19 cases and the death toll is 180.