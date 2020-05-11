Coronavirus in Karnataka: Full list of containment zones in Bengaluru

The Central government extended lockdown by two more weeks which came into effect from May 4 across the country with some relaxations. The government has also announced relaxations across various districts but they will depend on in which zone (Containment, Red, Orange and Green zones) a particular area, district is falling as per the new guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs

After which, the Karnataka government has allowed garment units in red zone districts, but outside containment zones, to resume operations with one third of the workforce.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in the May 8 order, said all recognised garment factories having an Importer- Exporter Code (IEC) and those registered with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) can start operations with one third of the total workforce in red zone districts, but outside containment zones. It said the permission is subject to following of the Standard Operating Procedures. Currently Bengaluru urban, Bengaluru rural and Mysuru are the red zone districts in the state.

Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 858, the Health department said on Monday.

Here's a list of containment zones in Bengaluru: