Coronavirus in Karnataka: Former CM Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and informed that he has been admitted to the hospital.
The Congress leader has also requested all those who had come in his contact recently to check out for symptoms and quarantine themselves.
He wrote, "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves."
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also tested positive for COVID-19. He is undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru and is in a clinically stable condition and doing well, said the hospital on Monday.
"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted with mild symptoms of COVID-19 on August 2. At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors,"Manipal Hospital said in a statement.
Along with the Yediyurappa, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's COVID-19 daily count dropped below the 5,000 mark for the first time in 10 days on Monday, while it reported 98 fresh deaths, taking the death toll to 2,594.
The state recorded 4,752 cases taking the total number of infections to 1,39,571, while 4,776 patients were discharged after recovery, the health department said.
(With input from agencies)
