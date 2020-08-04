Coronavirus in Karnataka: Former CM Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and informed that he has been admitted to the hospital.

The Congress leader has also requested all those who had come in his contact recently to check out for symptoms and quarantine themselves.

He wrote, "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves."