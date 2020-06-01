Coronavirus in Karnataka: 37 COVID-19 cases with no relevant travel emerge in Udupi, officials fear community spread

Bengaluru: Udupi district in Karnataka seems to be on the edge of a community spread of COVID-19. Udupi recorded the highest number of the new cases with 73 among a total of 187 cases reported on Monday.

But what is worrisome is that 37 cases in Udupi district have no relevant travel or contact history, leaving officials in a quandary.

Sources say that this may indicate either a cluster emerging or a community spread, unless otherwise proven.

Officials in Udupi said that the caseload may continue for a few more days since more than 3,000 samples' results are pending in the district. The days ahead are crucial for the district.

Karnataka also reported one COVID-related death, taking the total to 52.

Among the 187 new cases, 117 were interstate passengers who had come to Karnataka. 114 of them were from Maharashtra.

With a total of 385 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, Bengaluru Urban continues to be the worst affected district.