Coronavirus in Karanataka: How to get a travel e-pass in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and other parts of the state

Travel restrictions continue to remain in place for Lockdown 4.0, and air travel as well as services such as metro rail remain halted. However, the MHA guidelines emphasised that some forms of travel would be permissible.

According to the MHA guidelines, except in the containment zones, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses can take place with the consent of all involved states and Union Territories.

Additionally, intra state movement of passenger vehicles and buses as decided by the States and UTs will also be permitted. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for movement of persons shall continue to operate.

While the norms have been relaxed by the MHA, you will have to seek a travel e-pass to travel across the state.

Here's how you can get a trace e-pass in Karnataka:

1. To get an e-pass, you have to go to the official website and fill in the details. Click here.

2. You will find these options on the screen--

a. Apply to travel to other Indian states from Karnataka,

b. Apply to travel from other countries to Karnataka,

c. Apply to travel to Karnataka from other Indian states,

d. Apply to travel to other districts of Karnataka,

e. Apply for inter-district e-pass for industries.

3. Click on the link depending on the location you want to travel.

4. Once you click on the link, you will see a form which you have to fill up. (Note: You will need your Aadhaar card details and other personal details for this.)

5. After you fill out the form, you will have to click on Agree in the declaration section.

6. You can track your application status here.