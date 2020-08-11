Coronavirus in India: With spike of 53,601 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 22,68,676; death toll at 45,257

India's novel coronavirus tally rose to 22,68,676 on Tuesday with 53,601 new COVID-19 cases, while the death toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

The recoveries surged to 15,83,490, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 per cent. The case fatality rate has dropped to about 1.99 per cent, the ministry said.

There are 6,39,929 active cases of the coronavirus disease.