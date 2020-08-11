Coronavirus in India: With spike of 53,601 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 22,68,676; death toll at 45,257

India's novel coronavirus tally rose to 22,68,676 on Tuesday with 53,601 new COVID-19 cases, while the death toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.
The recoveries surged to 15,83,490, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 per cent. The case fatality rate has dropped to about 1.99 per cent, the ministry said.
There are 6,39,929 active cases of the coronavirus disease.
Meanwhile, the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 20 million. That's according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
It said the global case tally stood at 20,001,019 at 23:54 GMT Monday, with 733,897 deaths and 12,200,847 recoveries.
The US, India and Brazil have together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all cases since the world hit 15 million on July 22.
According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 728,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.7 million.
(With input from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)