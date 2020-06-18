Coronavirus in India: With highest single-day spike of 12,881 cases, India's count reaches 3,66,946

With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 3,66,946 on Thursday.
This includes 1,60,384 active cases and 1,94,325 cured, discharged, and migrated patients, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
Meanwhile, with 334 deaths reported due to the infection, the toll due to the virus stands at 12,237 in the country.
There is a bigger increase in the number of confirmed cases in the country today as compared to the recent days when the spike was limited to under 11,000 cases.
Maharashtra with 1,16,752 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 51,935 active cases. The toll due to COVID-19 reached at 5,651 in the state.
The number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu also crossed the 50 thousand mark on Thursday and reached 50,193. The national capital is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 47,102 today.
