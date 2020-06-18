Coronavirus in India: With highest single-day spike of 12,881 cases, India's count reaches 3,66,946

With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 3,66,946 on Thursday.

This includes 1,60,384 active cases and 1,94,325 cured, discharged, and migrated patients, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Meanwhile, with 334 deaths reported due to the infection, the toll due to the virus stands at 12,237 in the country.

There is a bigger increase in the number of confirmed cases in the country today as compared to the recent days when the spike was limited to under 11,000 cases.