Coronavirus in India: With 83,809 new cases, tally crosses 49-lakh mark; death toll at 80,776

The coronavirus tally in India on Tuesday crossed the 49 lakh-mark with 83,809 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 49,30,237, while the death toll climbed to 80,776 with 1,054 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours. Of the 49,30,237 infections, 9,90,061 are active cases, while 38,59,400 patients have been cured and discharged.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 5,83,12,273 samples have been tested up to September 14 with 10,72,845 samples being tested on Monday.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 927,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 29,182,198 and the fatalities rose to 927,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,553,303 and 194,489 respectively, according to the CSSE.
India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,846,427, while the country's death toll stood at 79,722.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,345,610), and is followed by Russia (1,064,438), Peru (729,619), Colombia (716,319), Mexico (671,716), South Africa (650,749), Spain (593,730), Argentina (565,446), Chile (436,433), France (425,870), Iran (404,648), the UK (373,553), Bangladesh (339,332), Saudi Arabia (326,258), Pakistan (302,020), Iraq (294,478), Turkey (292,878), Italy (288,761), Philippines (265,888), Germany (263,222), Indonesia (221,523), Ukraine (160,679), Israel (160,368), Canada (140,072), Bolivia (127,619), Qatar (121,975), Ecuador (118,911), Kazakhstan (106,920), Romania (104,187), Dominican Republic (104,110), Panama (102,204) and Egypt (101,177), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (132,006), Mexico (71,049), the UK (41,726), Italy (35,624), France (30,958), Peru (30,710), Spain (29,848), Iran (23,313), Colombia (22,924), Russia (18,573), South Africa (15,499), Chile (12,013), Argentina (11,667) and Ecuador (10,922).
(With IANS inputs)
