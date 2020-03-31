Coronavirus in India: Validity of driving licenses, permits and registration extended up to June 30

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of documents like driving licenses, permits and registration that expired since February 1. In an advisory to all states and Union Territories, the Ministry has asked them to treat such documents as valid till June 30. The advisory, which was issued on March 30, was released on Tuesday.

"... for the requirements of the validity of the documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 it is advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document (s) whose extension of validity could not or not likely to processed due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th of June 2020, the same may be treated to be valid up till 30th of June 2020. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of June 2020." the advisory said.

The Ministry said the decision was taken to facilitate people facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various motor vehicle documents due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices. ‘’It has come to the notice of the Government that citizens are facing difficulties in renewal of validity of various documents related to Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 due to complete lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices,’’ the Ministry said in the advisory.