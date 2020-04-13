Coronavirus in India: Things you need to keep in mind while going to buy groceries

Amidst the lockdown imposed in the country due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken plenty of steps to ensure that the spread of the virus is controlled. Apart from the government taking measures, as citizens, it is also our duty to ensure that we follow all the practices which have been laid down for our own safety.

Some places have access to home delivery of groceries while at some places one has to step out of the house to buy groceries and other essentials.

Here are a few things you need to keep in mind while going to buy groceries:

1. Always wear a mask before leaving your house. Some state governments have already made wearing of masks compulsory but even if it isn't you must wear a mask.

2. Always keep a sanitizer with you. Its advised not to touch any object but even if you do, use a sanitizer immediately.

3. Do not let elderly people who are above the age of 60 or children who are below the age of 10 outside the house as studies suggest that they are most likely to be infected by the virus.

4. Dispose the plastic bags or any packaging material as soon as you bring the groceries home. It is advised to take a cloth bag with you while going for shopping as it could easily be washed with a disinfectant.

5. Change your clothes as soon as you come home and sanitize yourself by washing your hands with soap.

6. Sanitize your fruits and vegetables. Put your fruits and vegetables in water and then wash them under running water.