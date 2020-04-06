Coronavirus in India: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao announces lockdown till June 3, then clarifies

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday evening recommended that the coronavirus lockdown be continued in the state.

While an initial report by ANI had suggested that the lokdown in the state would be continued even after the pan-India lockdown announced by Prime Minister Modi ends on April 14 -- till June 3, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office later made a clarification.

As per ANI, which quoted the CMO's clarification, Rao had suggested that the lockdown be extended for 2 more weeks (after April 15). Reportedly he took a reference from a BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3.

No extension has officially been announcement so far.