Coronavirus in India: Stop believing rumours, PM Modi won't announce lockdown at 8 PM

On Thursday, CEO Prasar Bharati scotched rumours that PM Modi was going to announce a lockdown.
He wrote on Twitter: “Some media outlets are speculating that PM Modi will announce a lock down in his address. This information is incorrect. It will also create unnecessary panic in minds of people, which is the last thing we need in times like this.”
Prime Minister Modi will address the nation at 8 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat the pandemic that has claimed more than 7,500 lives across the world.
"Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness (over coronavirus) were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities," an official statement after the review meeting said.
In the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the pandemic. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others, the statement said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)