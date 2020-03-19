Coronavirus in India: Stop believing rumours, PM Modi won't announce lockdown at 8 PM

"Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness (over coronavirus) were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities," an official statement after the review meeting said.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the pandemic. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others, the statement said.