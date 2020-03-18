Coronavirus in India: Quarantined patients to get collection of PM Modi’s speeches

Quarantined in India with no reading material or things to watch and listen to? Not to worry, the Government has you covered!

According to a Business Standard report, those who have been kept under observation in government facilities will soon get some new reading material. This includes a collection of speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, this is not unusual. The publication quoted a source aware of the news to add that copies of Modi's speeches were regularly distributed to foreign dignitaries as well as educational institutions.

Now, the material may soon be sent to all quarantine centres in India.