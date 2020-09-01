Coronavirus in India: Pune leads with 1,75,105 COVID-19 cases, overtakes Delhi

Pune on Monday reported 1,931 new COVID-19 cases and overtook the national capital to become the city with the highest number of coronavirus cases, reported the Indian Express.

According to the report, Pune has 1,75,105 COVID-19 cases, while the data shows that Delhi has 1,74,748 cases of the coronavirus infection.

With 52,172 active COVID-19 patients, Pune also has the highest number of active cases in the country. Mumbai has 20,000 active cases while Delhi has 15,000.

As per the update by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the COVID-19 cases count is 95,373 and 49,330 respectively. Also, the number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas are 25,611.

Meanwhile, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao recently attributed the surge in patients to increased testing in the district. “Testing in PMC, PCMC and Pune rural areas has been scaled up by procuring two lakh, one lakh and 50,000 rapid antigen kits, respectively. The more the testing, the faster it would help in identifying infected persons, so that they can be treated and put in isolation to further check the spread of the infection,” he said.

On Monday, the COVID-19 cases tally crossed the 36 lakh mark in India. According to the figures, there are 7,81,975 active cases of the coronavirus disease in India, while 27,74,801 people have recovered. The total coronavirus cases are 36,21,245. The death toll climbed to 64,469. The recovery rate has increased to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent.