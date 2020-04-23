Coronavirus in India: Nearly 70% of cases are asymptomatic; can pose a challenge if lockdown ends, says WB Chief Secretary

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that close to 70% cases in India are asymptomatic and doctors are also worried as to how to identify them.

"It is very difficult to pinpoint whether it is local transmission, or whether the person had been in touch with somebody," Sinha said, adding that if two people met and then later test positive, one after the other, it is difficult to understand who got the virus from whom.

Sinha added that this would pose a big challenge if the lockdown ended on May 4.