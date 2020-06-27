Coronavirus in India: Nation crosses 5 lakh cases; Maharashtra’s daily tally crosses 5,000

The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 5 lakh, after the nation reported 17,000 cases late Friday. Maharashtra was the worst affected with 5,000 cases recorded in a single day.

The Maharashtra’s overall tally stands at 1,52,765. The number of COVID-19 deaths, meanwhile, has gone up by 175, taking the state’s toll of fatalities to 7,106. According to the BMC, in Mumbai, there were 1,297 new cases and 117 deaths, bringing the total count to 72,175 cases with 4,179 deaths until now.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported its single worst spike with 3,509 patients testing positive. Only recently, the state had begun to see over 2,000 cases, reported daily. Friday was no better, as the number of cases overshot Thursday’s spike with 3,509 new cases, pushing the infection count to 70,977.

The national capital, New Delhi, which on Thursday overtook Mumbai to become the city with the most number of COVID-19 beds reported 3,460 cases, with the number of cases touching 77,240 on Friday. The death count stood at 2,492.

On Friday, PM Modi while launching the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan praised the Yogi Adityanath-led government for the way it has tackled the coronavirus. PM Modi further added that UP is bigger than many countries of the world and looking at the hard work done by the state government during COVID19 pandemic, we can say that it has managed to save 85,000 lives.