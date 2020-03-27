Coronavirus in India: Migrant labourers return to Rajasthan but not before being screened for COVID-19

Long queues were seen at the Rajasthan-Gujarat borders in Jalore, Sirohi, Banswara and Dungarpur districts where people moving from Gujarat to Rajasthan on foot, are being screened before they can enter the state.

These people belonging to Rajasthan have walked from Gujarat and Maharashtra after lockdown was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Modi.

Doctors have been deployed at the checkpoints who are conducting intensive screening and quarantine of these people. Details about their villages and contact information is also being compiled. They are being stamped and local administration is to be informed for follow up regarding isolation.