Coronavirus in India: Migrant labourers return to Rajasthan but not before being screened for COVID-19

Long queues were seen at the Rajasthan-Gujarat borders in Jalore, Sirohi, Banswara and Dungarpur districts where people moving from Gujarat to Rajasthan on foot, are being screened before they can enter the state.
These people belonging to Rajasthan have walked from Gujarat and Maharashtra after lockdown was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Modi.
Doctors have been deployed at the checkpoints who are conducting intensive screening and quarantine of these people. Details about their villages and contact information is also being compiled. They are being stamped and local administration is to be informed for follow up regarding isolation.
The district administration and health services of all these districts have been told to keep a lookout for people coming home from other states.
Additional doctors are being deployed to Jalore, Sirohi, Banswara and Dungarpur districts. According to Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, “No effort will be spared to speed up the process at the borders. 13 doctors have been sent to Sirohi and 10 to Jalore. 50 interns from Udaipur medical college have been deployed at Banswara. 37 from ESI hospitals of Jaipur have been sent to Dungarpur. Apart from this 500 dentists are being trained to assist for screening during the current crisis.”
The health minister added, “It is surprising that these people have been unchecked as they travelled hundreds of kilometres from Gujarat and Maharashtra to reach Rajasthan. Governments of these states did not stop this movement. This is when the Prime Minister has given a call of lockdown.”
Large number of labour and workers from Southern and Western districts of Rajasthan had migrated to Gujarat and Maharashtra for work.
