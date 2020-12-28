Coronavirus in India: MHA extends COVID-19 guidelines till Jan 31, says need to be vigilant over new virus variant

Even as there has been a "continuous decline" in the active and new COVID-19 cases, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday extended its existing guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution against COVID-19 till January 31, 2021. Besides, the Ministry has also urged the citizens to remain cautious in the wake of a new variant of the virus being detected in the United Kingdom (UK).

"While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK," the MHA said.

"Accordingly, containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced; and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously," the MHA added.

Meanwhile, the fresh order comes at a time when India logged 20,021 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 1,02,07,871, along with 279 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,47,901 as per latest data. In the last 24 hours, 21,131 people have recovered, taking the total number of the recovered people to 97,82,669. There are 2,77,301 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95.83 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

(With input from agencies)