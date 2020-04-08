Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra emerges as a state that does not care much about people's health

That could also explain why the state government was only too keen on extending the court-mandated cutoff date for slums time and again. It will also explain why the state government – especially in collusion with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) – has now tried to waive property taxes for flats that the slum dwellers have been given free of cost. And it will also explain why corruption is rife among health service providers in the MCGM.

Even as this column is being written, you find MCGM staff disinfecting some building, ignoring others. You have to either grease their palms, or as they say “get a letter from the MCGM”. So someone wants a queue even in coronavirus times! Hah!

The moral: You don’t have to pay rents honestly. You don’t have to worry about squatting on government land. So long as you have a politician protector, all is forgiven. Instead you will be rewarded with a free flat and will be granted a property tax waiver in perpetuity. Let the other suckers who pay taxes bear the shortfall in revenue, is what the politicians appear to be telling slumdwellers and taxpayers alike.

Just look at the numbers: